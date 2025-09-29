Together We Rise
Together We Rise ~ An Introduction
Why now?
Jan 16
•
Dr Tia Kansara
1
1
Together We Rise: Karen Heras-Kelly
Wise Women Lead: Why Supporting Women Is the Soul of Our Collective Future
Jan 16
•
Dr Tia Kansara
Together We Rise ~ Pam Gregory
The Future of Unity Consciousness: The Awakening You Didn’t See Coming Something is happening. Can you feel it?
Jan 16
•
Dr Tia Kansara
1
28:36
Together We Rise: Remembering Love with Steven Goldhar
A Conversation on Self-Awareness, Emotional Intelligence, and the Practice of Healthy Love
Jan 16
•
Dr Tia Kansara
51
5
5
1:03:49
Together We Rise: Pineal Gland: Revisiting an Overlooked Interface Between Physics and Physiology
Sound and Cymatics
Jan 3
•
Dr Tia Kansara
14
5
3
September 2025
Together We Rise ~ Jordan Rubin
Eating by the Book - The Biblio Diet
Sep 29, 2025
•
Dr Tia Kansara
94
7
14
9:06
August 2025
Together We Rise: The Scandalous Paradox: More “Smart” Care, Sicker Systems
This is how AI will revolutionise healthcare...
Aug 27, 2025
•
Dr Tia Kansara
1
Together We Rise ~ Rod Hackney
On 14 August 2025, the world lost Rod Hackney — architect, campaigner, and co-founder of Kansara hackney. In this short video, Rod reflects in his own…
Aug 23, 2025
•
Dr Tia Kansara
2
3
34:06
Together We Rise: Dr Roderick “Rod” Hackney (1942–2025)
Architect, Storyteller, Mischief-Maker, Visionary
Aug 23, 2025
•
Dr Tia Kansara
5
1
