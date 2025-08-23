The world of architecture lost a giant on 14 August 2025. Dr Roderick Hackney, known to everyone simply as “Rod,” left this life as he lived it: with humour, courage, and the conviction that people matter more than bricks.

A Liverpool Lad Who Changed Architecture

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Rod grew up with a sharp Liverpudlian wit that never left him. He studied at Manchester University’s School of Architecture and soon began what would become a lifelong mission: proving that architecture is at its best when it listens. His early stand in Macclesfield, where he worked with neighbours to save their Victorian terraces from demolition, became the textbook definition of community architecture.

While others saw derelict houses, Rod saw families with pride, communities with history, and streets with heart. He rallied residents, councils, and skeptics with both conviction and charm and when the dust settled, homes were saved, lives were improved, and the very idea of architecture had shifted.

Leading with Courage (and Laughter)

Rod went on to serve as President of the Royal Institute of British Architects (1987–1989) and the Union of International Architects (1987–1990). In these roles, he opened doors across Europe, pushing for the free flow of architects within the EEC, and he was one of the first to insist that RIBA take “green issues” seriously. Sustainability was not a buzzword to him; it was common sense.

But here’s the thing about Rod: even in the most solemn council chamber, he had a way of making everyone laugh. A perfectly timed story, a sly smile, or his trademark Scouse humour could dissolve egos faster than any gavel. He was known to mediate international disputes with the same ease he showed handing his umbrella to a stranger on a rainy day - although the umbrella usually came back inside out.

The Unexpected Rod

Few knew Rod spent time in Copenhagen working in Arne Jacobsen’s practice, quietly absorbing modernist lessons while marvelling at how much schnapps his colleagues could drink. Fewer still know that he once designed six monorail stations for Montreal’s Expo ’67, and even fewer that he treated the entire exercise as both a design challenge and a comedy sketch about moving people like sardines in style.

Rod loved stories. He collected them like souvenirs and told them like parables, often with a punchline no one saw coming. He had an encyclopaedic memory for names, quirks, and faces, but what really set him apart was that he cared. Whether he was talking to a prime minister or a passer-by, he listened with the same attention - as though each one held the blueprint to a better world.

A Mischief-Maker in a Serious Profession

Architecture can be solemn, but Rod refused to let it be boring. He had a knack for making formal events unpredictable. A speech could turn into a comedy act. A dry policy debate could end in laughter. And if his umbrella didn’t invert itself, his tie would end up splashed with coffee because he gestured too wildly while making a point. He was living proof that humour and seriousness are not opposites, they are partners.

And while he was unfailingly popular, Rod never courted popularity. He courted people. He wanted them to be heard, to be seen, to belong. He loved collaboration and often said good ideas didn’t have an owner; they had a community.

Building Beyond Buildings

Rod’s legacy cannot be measured in concrete or steel. It lives in the families of Black Road, in the displaced communities of Libya, in the young architects he mentored who now carry his values forward, and in the thousands of lives brightened by his humour.

He taught us that courage can be gentle, leadership can be humble, and architecture can be about joy as much as shelter. He showed us that laughter is a form of resistance, that kindness is a kind of blueprint, and that the world is always better when we design for people first.

A Life Larger Than Titles

Rod Hackney was a past President, a pioneer, a lecturer, a global traveller, and a professional visionary. But more than that, he was a man who knew how to turn a room full of strangers into friends. A man who believed that no matter how heavy the storm, it was always worth lending your umbrella, even if you never saw it again.

Rod leaves behind not just a legacy of architecture through Kansara Hackney, but a legacy of humanity. He will be missed immeasurably, remembered joyfully, and quoted endlessly. Because if there’s one thing Rod left us all with, it’s this truth: architecture, like life, should always be people first, bricks and mortar second.