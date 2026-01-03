This isn invitation to explore how specific sonic frequencies may interact with perception, neurochemistry, and systemic regulation

Over the past century, scientific inquiry has made extraordinary progress in understanding the biochemical and neurological foundations of human health. Yet some interfaces - particularly those linking physics, perception, and physiology, remain comparatively underexplored.

One such interface is the relationship between sound, the visual system, and the pineal gland.

Historically, the pineal gland has attracted philosophical and scientific interest disproportionate to its size. René Descartes famously referred to it as the seat of the soul, while modern neuroscience recognises it as a regulator of circadian rhythms and neuroendocrine signalling. What remains less examined is how physical stimuli -including sound, may interact with this structure indirectly via sensory processing pathways.

Over several decades, John Stuart Reid has investigated these questions through the lens of Cymatics, the study of how sound and vibration organise matter into coherent structures. Both Sayer Ji, and myself have been fortunate to visit and experiment with the Cymsacope.

A cymatic hypothesis worth examining

One of the core hypotheses emerging from this work is that specific sonic frequencies may influence pineal function via the way sound is transduced and processed by the visual system, rather than through auditory pathways alone.

Within this framework, particular attention has been given to frequencies centred around E3 (~165 Hz). This frequency range has been independently associated in the scientific literature with nitric oxide (NO) signalling, a molecule involved in:

vascular regulation

immune response

neurotransmission

cellular homeostasis

Nitric oxide’s role as a systemic signalling molecule makes it a plausible mediator through which sonic stimulation could support broader regulatory balance, without implying direct or deterministic outcomes.

From theory to experience

To explore this hypothesis experientially, John recently hosted a free one-hour online event, combining:

an accessible explanation of cymatic principles

visual demonstrations of sound–matter interaction

and a guided sonic session designed to allow participants to observe subjective and physiological responses in real time

John was joined by Anders Holte and Cacina Meadu, who supported the experiential component and contextual discussion.

Importantly, the event was framed not as a medical intervention, but as an opportunity for informed observation inviting participants to notice changes in perception, coherence, or relaxation, and to evaluate these experiences critically.

Accessing the replay

For those who were unable to attend live the full one-hour replay remains available.

To watch:

Visit the event page Click “Reserve my spot” At the bottom of the page, select “Watch Now Instantly” Enter your name and email to receive immediate access

Access the replay here

A short introductory video from John, hosted on the CymaScope YouTube channel, is also available here for context:



As we move into 2026, this work invites neither belief nor dismissal, but careful attention, encouraging further research into how sound, perception, and physiology may intersect in ways we are only beginning to understand.

Below, Professor Sungchul ji, Professor Emeritus of Theoretical Cell Biology at Rutgers University, using the Cymascope for a - soon to be released paper!

More to come.

