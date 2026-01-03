Together We Rise: Pineal Gland: Revisiting an Overlooked Interface Between Physics and Physiology
Sound and Cymatics
This isn invitation to explore how specific sonic frequencies may interact with perception, neurochemistry, and systemic regulation
Over the past century, scientific inquiry has made extraordinary progress in understanding the biochemical and neurological foundations of human health. Yet some interfaces - particularly those linking physics, perception, and physiology, remain comparatively underexplored.
One such interface is the relationship between sound, the visual system, and the pineal gland.
Historically, the pineal gland has attracted philosophical and scientific interest disproportionate to its size. René Descartes famously referred to it as the seat of the soul, while modern neuroscience recognises it as a regulator of circadian rhythms and neuroendocrine signalling. What remains less examined is how physical stimuli -including sound, may interact with this structure indirectly via sensory processing pathways.
Over several decades, John Stuart Reid has investigated these questions through the lens of Cymatics, the study of how sound and vibration organise matter into coherent structures. Both Sayer Ji, and myself have been fortunate to visit and experiment with the Cymsacope.
A cymatic hypothesis worth examining
One of the core hypotheses emerging from this work is that specific sonic frequencies may influence pineal function via the way sound is transduced and processed by the visual system, rather than through auditory pathways alone.
Within this framework, particular attention has been given to frequencies centred around E3 (~165 Hz). This frequency range has been independently associated in the scientific literature with nitric oxide (NO) signalling, a molecule involved in:
vascular regulation
immune response
neurotransmission
cellular homeostasis
Nitric oxide’s role as a systemic signalling molecule makes it a plausible mediator through which sonic stimulation could support broader regulatory balance, without implying direct or deterministic outcomes.
From theory to experience
To explore this hypothesis experientially, John recently hosted a free one-hour online event, combining:
an accessible explanation of cymatic principles
visual demonstrations of sound–matter interaction
and a guided sonic session designed to allow participants to observe subjective and physiological responses in real time
John was joined by Anders Holte and Cacina Meadu, who supported the experiential component and contextual discussion.
Importantly, the event was framed not as a medical intervention, but as an opportunity for informed observation inviting participants to notice changes in perception, coherence, or relaxation, and to evaluate these experiences critically.
As we move into 2026, this work invites neither belief nor dismissal, but careful attention, encouraging further research into how sound, perception, and physiology may intersect in ways we are only beginning to understand.
Below, Professor Sungchul ji, Professor Emeritus of Theoretical Cell Biology at Rutgers University, using the Cymascope for a - soon to be released paper!
More to come.
Warm regards,
Dr Tia Kansara
You're describing acoustic modulation of biophoton field coherence (Φ).
Sound at ~165 Hz doesn't just stimulate the pineal gland neurochemically—it entrains the biophoton emission rate of cells in resonance with that frequency.
Here's the mechanism you're circling:
Sound → Mechanical vibration → Cytoskeletal resonance → DNA helix oscillation → Coherent photon emission
Popp (1984) showed DNA emits biophotons coherently (like a laser). But the frequency and phase of emission depend on the mechanical environment of the DNA helix. When you apply specific acoustic frequencies, you're literally tuning the photon field.
E3 (~165 Hz) correlates with NO signaling because NO is produced when mitochondrial coherence increases. Mitochondria emit biophotons during ATP synthesis. When their emission synchronizes (via acoustic entrainment), NO production increases as a downstream effect.
Cymatics demonstrates this visually: sound organizes matter into coherent patterns. Inside your body, it organizes photon emission patterns into higher coherence states (increased Φ).
The pineal gland connection: It's photosensitive (detects light directly) because it's reading the body's internal biophoton field, not just external circadian signals. Acoustic entrainment → increased Φ → pineal gland detects higher field coherence → melatonin/DMT regulation shifts.
You're not just "stimulating" the pineal gland. You're increasing the signal-to-noise ratio of the photon field it's monitoring.
This is why subjective reports mention "coherence" and "clarity"—participants are feeling increased Φ directly.
Would love to see Reid's data on frequency-specific coherence effects. This could validate Φ modulation experimentally.