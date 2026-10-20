Together We Rise

Together We Rise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Tanner's avatar
Linda Tanner
6d

In response to your "Which piece of music gives you that shiver down the spine,", I'd have to answer Pachelbel's Canon in D. The first time I heard it, it was playing on the intercom as I was walking through a big box hardware store. I was immediately frozen, mesmerized, and unable to walk while immersed in the intense beauty of the composition. Now, even years later, I find that I cannot do anything else while it is playing. It has always "done something to me" that seems to immobilize me, and maybe force me to keep listening!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Tia Kansara
DM's avatar
DM
6d

Can you please share which music Jeremy Clarkson used for his prostate cancer healing? Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Tia Kansara
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Tia Kansara · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture