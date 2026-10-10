This one is a conversation for listening. Step outside for a walk in nature, or make a cup of your favourite tea or coffee, and come and join us.

Partway through my conversation with Karen Heras-Kelly and Lucy Barkas, Karen was describing how unfamiliar, even frightening, it can be for some women to turn their attention inward, into the body. As she spoke, a memory came back to me from around eleven years ago.

It was 2015, and we were doing The Coaching Fellowship, now the Women’s Impact Alliance. Karen identified something in me: almost all of my attention lived in my mind. I could think at great length, but the conversation about feelings and the body simply didn’t happen. As I experienced it, there was something like a block at the level of my neck. Everything circulated above it, and very little travelled down into the rest of me.

That moment began a long road into embodied and somatic practice, and into gradually learning to feel safe inside my body. Many teachers, practices and people have shaped those years. Karen was the one who first named where it began.

So this episode of Together We Rise is a personal one. Karen’s work has been part of my life ever since, and I am currently a participant in Unapologetic, the six-month coaching cohort she and Lucy run together. I came as both host and participant, with one question in mind: what happens when the woman everyone relies on begins to listen to herself?

My guests are Karen Heras-Kelly and Lucy Barkas, who together founded Wise Women Lead and co-host the podcast Say It Sister. Karen, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach trained by CTI, spent years in senior leadership with global beauty brands; her work now combines leadership, mindfulness and embodiment, often with women moving through motherhood, perimenopause and menopause. Lucy came from the energy industry, founded 3WH and wrote LeaderX, and brings a systems coach’s eye for the relationships we work within.

Karen Heras-Kelly and Lucy Barkas of Wise Women Lead

Rewarded for the performance

I asked each of them what they had needed to stop apologising for. Lucy has always been a feminist, but for years she was one privately; her success had been built in engineering, energy and manufacturing, and she believed saying so would cost her. In her words, “it actually didn’t feel safe to be an overt feminist.” Around forty, as the Me Too movement took hold, she said it out loud and told some of her own workplace stories. The response was entirely positive. She kept testing it, and by the time she and Karen formed Wise Women Lead she had stopped hiding it altogether. Her outward success and her inner convictions now match.

Karen’s answer was about needs. When she was younger she pushed through everything, at a cost; in midlife that stopped working. “I’m a human being. I’m not a robot, and I have real needs,” she told me, “and those needs include resting and pulling back sometimes, and changing my mind.” Permission to change direction is often among the first things a reliable person gives up.

She then described a recent gathering on leadership and artificial intelligence. Watching the room as a coach, she noticed one sentence repeated again and again: “We don’t want to be left behind.” What she heard underneath it was scarcity, and her private verdict was that nobody there was leading; they were all following. Talking afterwards with a head of technology who had nearly burned out, she put it simply: if you cannot regulate your own system, you cannot make balanced decisions.

Fear can sound very much like strategy, and many women know a smaller version of that room intimately. Karen put it plainly: “We do the performance because that’s how we get rewarded.” From girlhood, she said, women learn to keep their attention pointed outward, reading faces, checking whether they have said the wrong thing. That vigilance has its uses, until it becomes the only lens. A quieter signal inside, the sense that someone’s flattery doesn’t sit right or that a path no longer fits, gets overruled, and we carry on. Only later do we see that the signs were there, and that we had dropped ourselves out of our own decisions.

Knowing yourself, including the uncomfortable parts

Unapologetic can sound like a licence to stop listening to others, so I asked what it means lived well. Lucy began with self-knowledge. Most of the leaders she works with, she observed, “know more about their favourite football team or their favourite pop band than they do actually about themselves.” Being unapologetic, for her, means knowing yourself deeply, including your shadows, your fears and the ego that loves to be right.

That is what makes feedback bearable. When the ego is out of balance, every criticism feels like an attack; from a grounded place you can get curious and learn, while also asking whether it is actually yours to carry, since what Lucy called good girl conditioning teaches us to reshape ourselves until everyone likes us. And when you have hurt someone, knowing your own intentions lets you forgive yourself and then go and repair the harm. As I understood her, good intentions make repair possible. They do not remove the need for it. Self-trust of this kind sits alongside accountability, never above it.

When I asked how a woman can tell what she truly wants from what she has simply become good at, both turned to the body. Lucy described the defining decisions of her life as moments of full-body clarity after long stretches of agonising in her head, and was candid that the doubt returned afterwards.

Karen added an important note of care. For many women, turning inward does not feel like coming home. Women’s bodies, she said, have been objectified and used for political purposes, so it is understandable that some of us wonder whether the body is a safe place to go. Her approach is to name that fear so it has somewhere to go, and to remember that going inward is about gathering information that helps keep us safe. She admits she is still learning about her own body too. The body takes time to learn to read, and discomfort does not always come with a clear instruction.

Dusty books and guarded first sessions

Unapologetic was designed for women, often in midlife, who have ticked every box they were told would bring fulfilment and found that it hasn’t. The changes need not be dramatic, Lucy said; sometimes the shift is in how a woman makes decisions within the life she already has.

The first sessions are about dreaming, which Lucy admitted is surprisingly hard among strangers. Karen described how dreams get put on the shelf, dismissed as selfish or pointless, and how the work is to take those dusty books down and see what is inside. The cohort then turns to parts of themselves women may have abandoned or locked away, using archetypes such as the warrior, the mother and the playful one to bring out more than a good girl is supposed to show. Later sessions move into boundaries, self-worth and taking action.

I asked how a group of strangers ever stops performing for one another. Lucy explained that people start out guarded, so she and Karen deliberately lead more at first, with more instruction, more of their own stories, visualisations, and asking for feedback without going too deep. Weekly WhatsApp check-ins carry the thread between sessions, and bit by bit the two of them step back. By the most recent session, she said, they hardly had to do any work, because they couldn’t get everyone to stop talking. Karen described the turning point that tends to come when one woman says something courageous, almost a confession, and the energy of the whole group shifts. That cannot be rushed, and whatever surfaces is for the coaches to hold, not the other participants.

Lucy also draws on her systems coaching training to separate what is personal from what is structural. Some are roles a woman has adopted herself, such as the constant carer or the people-pleaser, which have hardened into habit; shifting them starts with getting clear about what she actually wants. Some are ghosts from the past, a betrayal or a parent’s words that still echo, where the work is to acknowledge what happened while asking what is true today. And some are forces far larger than any individual, sexism and misogyny among them, which no woman can resolve alone. Naming them together already begins to change something. As Lucy put it, “I alone can’t change the world, but together we might.” Keeping these apart matters: it stops structural injustice being treated as a mindset problem, without pretending the past has no bearing on the present.

What becomes possible together

Towards the end, I described where this enquiry has taken me lately. Within the cohort I have recognised dreams I had not realised were mine, and started asking why I was not already working towards them. As I bring that back into my life, I keep finding hooks, things that have been holding me down. One by one I am unhooking them, thanking them and handing them back. After four decades of being me, a great deal has layered itself into persona and identity, and excavating it takes time and a safe place to dig.

That is the thread running from eleven years ago to now. The woman everyone relies on does not stop being capable when she begins to listen to herself. She gains another source of information, and the freedom to act on it.

Share

I closed by asking for their highest visions. Lucy offered three words: equity, equality and matriarchy, by which she means women’s feminine strengths revered again, healthy masculinity modelled and celebrated, women’s voices sought out and their stories believed, and care extended to the planet, to families and children, and to marginalised people. Karen spoke of new systems that support women, families and the planet, knowing that when women, children and the planet are cared for, men are included too. She wants women to feel safe, valued and fulfilled; too often she sees women doing a great deal while their own happiness and inner peace are traded away.

This is what Together We Rise means to me. When people can recognise their own needs, they can hear one another’s without feeling threatened, and act together on what none of them could change alone. The cohort is a small working model of that: women who arrive guarded and, given time and skilled holding, find a place where they no longer need to perform.

About Unapologetic. Unapologetic is a six-month cohort coaching experience from Wise Women Lead for professional women ready to reconnect with their voice, inner authority and sense of possibility. It combines six group coaching sessions, an individual coaching session, a guided workbook and a private WhatsApp community. Because it is leadership development, Lucy notes, Wise Women Lead offers a pack to help you make the case to an employer who might fund it. You can explore the programme at wisewomenlead.org and join the waiting list for the next cohort.

I’ll leave you with one question. Which of your dreams has been sitting on the shelf the longest, and what did you tell yourself on the day you put it there?

Leave a comment

Listen to the full conversation with Karen Heras-Kelly and Lucy Barkas above.

In this conversation

00:00 Welcome: Karen Heras-Kelly and Lucy Barkas

02:16 What did you have to stop apologising for?

04:21 Karen: needs, rest, and “I’m not a piece of AI”

06:59 What does unapologetic mean when it is lived well?

10:43 Lucy: heart intelligence and knowing yourself deeply

14:48 What you truly want, versus what you are rewarded for

23:38 Karen: “I think you’re scared to go into your own body”

25:29 Inside the Unapologetic journey

34:28 How trust is built in a cohort of strangers

37:51 Systems coaching: ghost roles and time spirits

44:46 Visions for a world where women lead with self-trust

47:25 Where to find Karen, Lucy and Unapologetic

Explore Unapologetic at wisewomenlead.org, or join the waiting list for the next cohort.

Listen to Say It Sister, Karen and Lucy’s podcast: pod.fo/e/5ce95e

Find every episode of Say It Sister at podfollow.com/1768013542, or watch on YouTube

Visit Karen’s website: www.karenheras-kelly.com

Email Wise Women Lead: hello@wisewomenlead.org

Follow on Instagram: @wisewomenlead, @karenheraskelly, @lucybarkas and @sayitsisterpodcasters

About Karen Heras-Kelly. Karen Heras-Kelly is a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach trained by CTI, a women’s empowerment and leadership coach and co-founder of Wise Women Lead. Drawing on a background in senior leadership with global beauty brands, today she combines leadership development with mindfulness and embodiment practices. Her work supports women navigating transitions in their lives and careers, including perimenopause, menopause and motherhood, to reconnect with their voice, values and authority. She provides emotional and empowerment support for brands such as CanesMeno, and has been a regular contributor to Mother & Baby and Yours magazines in the UK, helping women under pressure to find inner calm. She co-hosts the Say It Sister podcast with Lucy Barkas.

About Lucy Barkas. Lucy Barkas is a leadership and team development coach, founder of 3WH, author of LeaderX and co-founder of Wise Women Lead. With a background in leadership in the energy industry and training in Co-Active coaching and organisational relationship systems coaching, she helps people understand the dynamics shaping their decisions, relationships and workplaces. Her work brings together practical action, self-awareness and purposeful leadership. She co-hosts the Say It Sister podcast with Karen.