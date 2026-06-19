Together We Rise ~ An Atlas of Incarnation

Usury is not a sin the modern world left behind. It is the engine still running beneath it. Money making money, compounding quietly in the dark beneath every headline about growth, dragging the living world down as it climbs. Most of us were taught to call it interest and to treat it as the natural weather of an economy. For thousands of years almost every faith tradition called it something else, and forbade it.

That conviction sits at the centre of a remarkable document that has come into our hands, and at the centre of the man who has spent a lifetime assembling it. He calls it, in his own modest hand, An Atlas of Charts, and elsewhere An Atlas of Incarnation. It is not the work of a single author. It has been compiled across many years by Canon Peter Challen and the many people who gathered around what he calls the Global Table, an open, drop-in meeting that convened every Wednesday in London, latterly at the School of Economic Science in Marylebone, to think aloud about why the world is as it is. The charts are the sediment of those conversations. Some are drawn by hand. Some are borrowed from scientists and cartoonists. One is simply a picture of the Titanic. Together they attempt something that sounds impossible and turns out to be coherent: a single map of how a whole world fits together, and of what is pulling it apart.

We are publishing, alongside this piece, an exclusive interview with Peter for Together We Rise. Before you meet him, it is worth walking the territory his atlas charts, because once its underlying shape comes clear, a great deal of our present trouble comes suddenly into focus.

An Atlas Drawn by Many Hands

The atlas runs to some fifty charts, gathered into three movements: the Global, the Societal, and the Personal. The number is not fixed. It has grown as the conversation has grown, which is the first thing to understand about it. This is not a finished book handed down from on high. It is a living archive, re-gathered again and again, drawn from a forum whose only rule was that anyone could pull up a chair, and whose notes, in Peter’s own phrase, require no attribution. Ideas at the Global Table belong to no one. They are held in common, like the planet they concern.

That communal authorship is not incidental. It is the atlas’s argument in miniature. A worldview built on the dignity of every contribution could hardly have been written any other way.

None of us can be fully human until all have dignity and acknowledged contributory roles.

Three Circles

Everything in the atlas turns on one image, returned to in guise after guise: three interlocking circles, labelled Intimate, Corporate, Global. The personal life, the life of society, and the life of the planet. Peter draws them touching, never separate, in what he calls constant oscillation, and then he maps the same trinity onto everything he can reach.

It becomes the triune basis of soil, soul and society. It becomes the Holy Trinity, read as nature, human stewardship and personal vocation. It becomes self-scape, social-scape and earth-scape, three views of one reality. The vocabulary keeps changing; the shape never does. And the shape carries a quiet, radical claim: that the personal and the planetary are not two scales of concern but one indivisible fabric, and that to tear at any part is to tear at the whole.

Hold that key and the atlas unlocks. The reason a private economic decision can warm an entire atmosphere is that there was never a wall between them to begin with.

The Engine of Harm

If the first movement describes a world that coheres, the second is unsparing about what is breaking it. Here Peter is at his most direct, and his target never moves. The hidden driver coupling our prosperity to the planet’s exhaustion is exponential growth, and the linchpin of exponential growth is interest. Money lent at interest must be repaid with more than was lent, and so the whole system is compelled to expand without rest, on a planet that cannot.

He illustrates it without mercy. One chart renders the global economy as the sinking Titanic, still issuing serene announcements to the passengers as the bow goes under: we are very pleased to report, we may have bottomed out, any turnaround will be rocky. Another lays the nine planetary boundaries, the safe limits within which life can flourish, over a single turning globe, and shows how many we are already crossing. A third records that by the third working day of 2026, the chief executives of Britain’s hundred largest companies had already been paid more than a typical worker earns in an entire year. These are not separate scandals. They are, the atlas insists, one curve: the same incessant compounding expressed as warming, as extinction, as inequality, as debt.

None of us are free of exploitation until all of us are free of usury.

The economy that produces this, in Peter’s reading, has mistaken a living creative ecosystem for a machine to be revved without limit. Money that breeds money demands perpetual acceleration. A finite earth cannot supply it.

The Paradigm Shift

What lifts the atlas above lament is its refusal to stop at diagnosis. Peter’s phrase, repeated until it becomes a kind of refrain, is paradigm shift, a tectonic mind-shift, and he means something exact by it. Not reform at the edges, but a change in the ground beneath the economy.

The shape of the cure recurs across the charts. To transmute money itself, from a private engine of accumulation into a public instrument of exchange, created openly and lent without interest, so that it serves everyone rather than enriching the few who own it. To capture the value of land and natural resources for the common good rather than allowing it to be quietly enclosed. To hold the economy in a deliberate steady state, capping what it draws from the earth, taxing extraction rather than effort, and binding the distance between the richest and the poorest to something a society could look at without shame. And to build a politics to match, what the atlas calls a Gaian democracy, drawing on Paulo Freire and on systems thinking, in which people are not governed so much as enabled to govern themselves.

None of this arrives as utopia. It arrives as design. The atlas treats peace, justice and sustainability not as moral hopes but as engineering problems with available solutions, which is exactly why it can be so calm about conclusions most would consider radical.

Incarnation

And yet to read the atlas as an economic tract alone is to miss its deepest move. Peter names it, after all, an atlas of incarnation. For him the mending of the world is not finally a question of policy but of spirit, the recognition that spirit and matter were never two things.

He reaches for Ubuntu, the southern African understanding that a person becomes a person through other persons. I am because we are. He sets the Golden Rule of some thirteen faith traditions side by side and finds them saying, in their different tongues, a single thing. He invokes a Universal Christ wide enough to hold all of it. In 2015, on the eight-hundredth anniversary of Magna Carta, the same circle of friends drafted a preamble for a renewed constitution, and its language is the atlas distilled.

We proclaim a shared faith in inclusive social justice, in the power of creative tension to maintain the delicate balance between individual freedom, collective responsibility, and planetary trusteeship.

There is the trinity once more. The free person, the responsible society, the held and trusted earth. Not three causes competing for our attention, but three faces of one care.

The Fierce Urgency of Now

The phrase belongs to Martin Luther King, and Peter borrows it for one of his starkest charts, the one that stacks the exponential curves of carbon, population, consumption and temperature into a single rising wall. The urgency is real, and the atlas does not flinch from it. But its closing note is not alarm. It is invitation.

That, in the end, is what the Global Table always was. Not a doctrine to be received but a chair to be taken, a conversation anyone could join and no one could own. Peter Challen is now in his late nineties, and he is, as far as we can tell, still at the table, still gathering, still convinced that the map can be redrawn by the people willing to sit down together and look honestly at the whole of it.

His atlas is, among other things, an act of faith in precisely that: that if enough of us could see how the world truly coheres, we might find the will to stop tearing it, and the imagination to mend it.

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This conversation with Canon Peter Challen is part of Together We Rise, hosted by Dr Tia Kansara, on Replenish Earth. We share it because the atlas asks the one question worth carrying out of any encounter: not what is your work, but what, through your work, are you doing to the world that holds us all.

Books by Peter Challen are available on Amazon.

Let me know in the comments below if you’d like to see the whole interview.

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