Why We Teach War - And What We Lose

Most children learn history as a sequence of conflicts. Wars mark the boundaries of eras, name chapters in textbooks, and anchor the timelines on classroom walls. The problem is not that we teach war, but that we rarely teach the alternatives that could have prevented it, the systems that have prevented it, or the skills required to build those systems.

We teach the failure. We rarely teach the design.

Core Competencies for a Post-War Civilisation:

Conflict Literacy: The ability to read conflict accurately: to distinguish its surface expression from its structural causes, to identify legitimate grievances beneath stated positions, and to understand the difference between resolution (ending a conflict) and transformation (converting it into something generative). This is not a specialist skill. It is as foundational as literacy itself.

Systems Thinking: War does not emerge from evil alone. It emerges from systems economic systems that concentrate resource and produce desperation, political systems that incentivise escalation over negotiation, media systems that make conflict visible and cooperation invisible. Understanding how these systems are built, how they fail, and how they can be redesigned is the prerequisite for meaningful agency.

The History of Successful Peace: Alongside the history of wars, we must teach the history of conflicts that did not become wars: the diplomatic achievements, the institutional innovations, the unlikely moments when adversaries chose a different path. These stories exist. They are simply not told with the same urgency as the battles.

Dialogue as Craft: The capacity for genuine dialogue to speak with precision about one’s own position while remaining genuinely curious about another’s is among the most consequential and most under-taught human skills. It is also the most directly applicable to the prevention of violence at every scale, from the household to the international.

Imagination of Alternatives: Perhaps the most radical educational act is to teach students that the present arrangement of the world is not inevitable that institutions, norms, and systems are all human constructions, built by people no more extraordinary than themselves, and therefore subject to redesign. The future is not a destination that arrives.

It is a project that is built.

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