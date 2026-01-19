Together We Rise ~ Jolé Gabrielle

The Neurobiology, Physiology, and Subtle Science of Staying Centred in a Reactive World

There is a growing recognition across neuroscience, psychology, trauma studies, and contemplative science that the greatest challenge of our time is not a lack of information, but a lack of regulation.

We live in an era of constant stimulation, moral outrage, comparison, urgency, and fear-based signalling. The nervous system was never designed to operate under these conditions indefinitely. The result is widespread disregulation: emotionally, cognitively, socially, and even physiologically.

It is into this context that Jolé Gabrielle introduces a deceptively simple yet profoundly sophisticated framework she calls Divine Neutrality.

While the language may sound spiritual, the mechanisms are anything but vague. What Jolé is describing and teaching maps with remarkable precision onto well-established scientific principles of nervous system regulation, heart–brain coherence, attentional control, and interpersonal field dynamics.

This piece is an invitation to understand how Divine Neutrality works, why it is effective, and why its timing could not be more important.

What Is Divine Neutrality?

In Jolé’s words, Divine Neutrality is:

“Radical acceptance in the present moment, without judgement, expectation, projection, or the need to be right.”

At its core, Divine Neutrality is the practice of getting out of one’s own way cognitively, emotionally, and energetically.

Importantly, it is not passivity, not dissociation and not spiritual bypassing.

Rather, it is a state of active presence, where the individual remains fully embodied, self-aware, and responsive without being hijacked by reactivity.

From a scientific perspective, this describes a nervous system operating primarily through the ventral vagal complex: the branch of the autonomic nervous system associated with safety, social engagement, empathy, and clarity of thought.

The Neurobiology of Leaving Neutrality

Jolé offers a simple diagnostic for recognising when neutrality has been lost:

The need to prove oneself

The need to be right

The impulse to interrupt, correct, or centre one’s own story

Emotional urgency

Rapid, shallow, or held breath

Neuroscientifically, these markers correlate with a shift away from the prefrontal cortex and into limbic dominance.

When this happens:

The amygdala increases threat perception

The prefrontal cortex (responsible for reasoning, perspective-taking, and impulse control) goes offline

Heart rate variability decreases

Cognitive flexibility narrows

In simple terms: we are no longer choosing our responses we are reacting. Divine Neutrality is the process of returning executive function to the system.

Breath, Heart, and the Return to Coherence

One of the most striking aspects of Jolé ’s teaching is how closely it aligns with peer-reviewed research on heart–brain coherence.

Her core practice involves:

Bringing awareness to the breath Placing a hand over the heart Synchronising breath and heartbeat Allowing thoughts and feelings to integrate rather than compete

This mirrors findings from institutions such as the HeartMath Institute, which demonstrate that coherent heart rhythms:

Improve emotional regulation

Enhance cognitive clarity

Reduce stress hormone output

Increase resilience to external stressors

When Jolé speaks of “opening a portal from the heart to the head,” she is describing in experiential language the restoration of bidirectional communication between the heart’s neural network and the brain.

This is not metaphor. The heart contains approximately 40,000 neurons and sends more signals to the brain than the brain sends to the heart.

Coherence changes perception.

Observer Mode and Energetic Boundaries

A central outcome of Divine Neutrality is what Jolé calls active observer mode. In psychological terms, this is metacognitive awareness the ability to observe one’s internal state without being consumed by it. In somatic terms, it is the difference between being inside an emotional charge and holding it. In energetic terms, it allows for clear boundaries without defensiveness.

Jolé emphasises that neutrality does not remove boundaries it clarifies them. When we are reactive, boundaries become rigid or explosive. When we are neutral, boundaries become precise. This is why neutrality often feels like strength rather than withdrawal.

Co‑Regulation: What Happens When Only One Person Is Neutral?

Perhaps one of the most practically powerful aspects of this work is its relational impact. Jolé describes how a single regulated nervous system can stabilise an entire interaction:

Slower breathing entrains calmer rhythms in others

Silence reduces escalation more effectively than argument

Gentle, appropriate touch can re‑anchor someone into their body

This is known in developmental neuroscience as co‑regulation the same mechanism by which infants learn to regulate through the presence of a calm caregiver. Importantly, Jolé cautions against verbal over‑processing in moments of emotional charge. Language can inflame rather than soothe when the nervous system is already overwhelmed. Presence precedes dialogue.

Practice Over Perfection

Divine Neutrality is not a fixed state. It is a muscle. Jolé is clear: mastery comes through repetition, not idealism.

Three seconds of awareness.

One conscious breath.

A hand over the heart.

These micro‑interventions compound over time.

From a learning perspective, this aligns with neuroplasticity research: small, repeated regulatory behaviours create durable changes in baseline nervous system tone. You do not have to be perfect. You have to be practising.

Why This Matters Now

We are living through a period of global nervous system overload. Political polarisation, digital aggression, collective trauma, and algorithmic outrage all reward reactivity. Divine Neutrality is quietly subversive. It withdraws energy from conflict without disengaging from truth. It restores agency without dominance. It replaces performance with presence.

This is not spiritual escapism. It is regenerative leadership at the level of the nervous system. And it is why Jolé Gabrielle’s work belongs not on the fringes of spirituality, but at the centre of how we learn to live together.

This conversation is part of the Together We Rise series, exploring the science, practice, and lived wisdom required to meet this moment with clarity, compassion, and coherence.

