Together We Rise ~ Jordan Rubin

What if the key to longevity, resilience, and even reversing degenerative disease has been hiding in plain sight on our trees, in our fields, and in the most ancient of texts? Jordan Rubin, health entrepreneur and regenerative organic

farmer, believes we are standing on the edge of rediscovering a lost medicine. His new book, The Biblio Diet, does not just propose another dietary fad. Instead, it maps out how biblical foods, regenerative farming, and ancient practices can work together to restore both human and planetary health.

Eating by the Book

“I try to incorporate that into this Biblio Diet, which I like to say is eating by the book,” Rubin explains. Raised Jewish and now a Messianic Jew, Rubin interprets scripture not only as spiritual guidance but also as a practical health manual. He points to foods explicitly described in the Bible: olive oil, pomegranate, honey, and salt not as relics of an ancient diet but as vital, nutrient-rich staples supported by modern nutrition science.

For Rubin, The Biblio Diet is more than a food plan. It is a worldview where farming, eating, and healing are linked to cycles of restoration. His farm in Tennessee, aptly named Heal the Planet Farm, embodies these principles: six years of cultivation followed by a seventh-year sabbatical, allowing the land to rest in alignment with biblical commandment. “That resting period is going to recharge the microbiome,” Rubin notes, “and then we’re going to go in there and plant 600,000 fruit trees”.

Ancient Intelligence vs. Artificial Intelligence

In the interview, Rubin draws a sharp contrast between modern AI and what he calls Ancient Intelligence:

“AI may be taking over the world, but the AI that I’m seeking after is ancient intelligence because that is where our foundation is”.

This framing is more than rhetorical. Ancient Intelligence, as Rubin defines it, is the wisdom embedded in natural cycles, scriptural traditions, and ancestral health practices. While contemporary artificial intelligence accelerates technological progress, he suggests that human flourishing depends on honouring time-tested knowledge systems.

Healing Leaves: A Clinical Perspective

One of the most striking aspects of The Biblio Diet is its emphasis on fruit tree leaves prepared as tea. Rubin recounts:

“I have found through ancient wisdom and modern science that fruit tree leaves prepared like a tea can unlock our health potential in longevity... This fruit tree leaf tea can change lives. And best of all, it’s available everywhere”.

In Chapter 14 (which you can access for free here), Healing Leaves, Rubin describes case studies where individuals overcame chronic conditions, including cancer, by integrating leaf teas into their daily routines.

From a scientific standpoint, leaves of fruit trees such as guava, olive, and pomegranate contain polyphenols (plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity). Studies published in Nutrients and the Journal of Ethnopharmacology have shown that these compounds reduce oxidative stress, improve insulin sensitivity, and support cardiovascular health (Makki et al. 2021; Li et al. 2020). In everyday terms, that means a person drinking these teas could lower their risk of type 2 diabetes or heart disease by up to 20–30%, a meaningful reduction for those already at high risk.

Regeneration Beyond Diet

Rubin situates The Biblio Diet within the larger framework of regenerative organic agriculture—a farming philosophy that restores soil biodiversity, sequesters carbon, and strengthens local ecosystems. “To change an ecosystem takes generations,” he reflects, “and frankly it has taken generations to degenerate our health and our planet’s health”.

Clinical nutrition studies increasingly confirm this linkage: soil quality directly affects micronutrient density in food. For example, organically grown pomegranates and olives contain significantly higher concentrations of flavonoids compared to conventionally grown produce (Reganold & Wachter 2016). Thus, the act of farming regeneratively and organically is not only an ecological intervention but also a therapeutic one.

Bridging Science and Scripture

The strength of Rubin’s book lies in its dual anchoring. On one hand, it honours the Bible as a record of a “healthy set apart people” who lived according to divine rhythms. On the other, it incorporates cutting-edge nutritional and agricultural science. This synthesis allows The Biblio Diet to appeal both to believers looking for scriptural grounding in health, and to secular audiences drawn by clinical outcomes.

Rubin is careful to avoid reducing faith to a marketing device. Instead, he frames his diet as a “world-changing solution” rooted in both reverence for God and responsibility to the planet. “When you sell out your life to something that saved you, it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice,” he reflects, “it feels like a privilege”.

Mechanisms of Action: Why It Works

The clinical value of the therapies highlighted in The Biblio Diet rests on well-understood biological mechanisms:

Polyphenols from fruit leaves scavenge free radicals, lowering inflammation markers like CRP (C-reactive protein).

Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with effects comparable to ibuprofen in reducing inflammation (Beauchamp et al. 2005).

Pomegranate polyphenols reduce arterial plaque buildup, improving blood flow and reducing risk of heart attacks.

Sabbatical farming enhances soil microbial diversity, which increases the availability of trace minerals (zinc, magnesium, selenium) in crops consumed by humans.

Together, these mechanisms contribute not just to symptom relief but to genuine disease modification.

Outcomes in Plain Language

Rubin references cases of individuals who “conquered cancer” through lifestyle and dietary shifts. While individual cases cannot be generalised, broader studies lend credibility:

A 2019 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Nutrition found that diets rich in polyphenols were associated with a 30% lower all-cause mortality rate (i.e., people lived longer and were less likely to die of chronic disease).

Olive oil consumption is linked with a 21% lower risk of heart disease (Guasch-Ferré et al. 2014).

Pomegranate extract has been shown to reduce markers of oxidative stress by up to 35% in clinical trials (de Nigris et al. 2007).

For the everyday reader, these numbers translate into tangible benefits: more years of life lived in good health, lower risk of heart attack, and improved resilience against degenerative diseases.

Conclusion: A Blueprint for Healing

The Biblio Diet is not simply another addition to the crowded genre of diet books. It is a blueprint (personal, planetary, and spiritual) for healing the degeneration of both body and soil. Rubin’s message is clear: the answers to modern illness may not lie in labs alone, but in leaves, in cycles of rest, and in wisdom that predates industrial farming and processed food.

By aligning scripture, regenerative organic farming, and clinical science, Rubin has created more than a diet. He has offered a way forward: eating by the book, living by the land, and trusting in the ancient intelligence that has sustained humanity for millennia.

