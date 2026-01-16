There are moments in life when a message comes through with such clarity that it feels like a soul calling. Reading a recent post by my mentor Karen was one of those moments. Her words didn’t just resonate, they ignited something deep inside me. It was a reminder that supporting women isn’t just a kind gesture or a line item on a corporate responsibility report. It is the very fabric of a just, thriving, and awakened world.

We are living in a time of immense polarity. On one hand, we celebrate record numbers of women in leadership. On the other, we are witnessing a surge in systemic rollbacks on women’s rights, autonomy, and safety. This paradox demands that we re-evaluate what true support for women looks like. It demands that we move beyond performative actions to transformative commitment.

The State of Women Today: Facts That Cannot Be Ignored

Let’s begin with the truth:

Women make up 50% of the global population, but only 24% of parliamentary seats worldwide .

In the corporate world, only 1 in 4 C-suite executives is a woman, and just 1 in 20 is a woman of colour (McKinsey, 2023).

Women perform over three-quarters of unpaid care work globally , averaging 4.1 hours daily compared to men's 1.7.

The gender pay gap remains significant. In the UK alone, women earn, on average, 14.9% less than their male counterparts (ONS, 2023).

Burnout disproportionately affects women, especially women of colour, single mothers, and caregivers.

In the venture capital world, women-led businesses receive less than 2p for every £1 of investment.

These statistics are not just numbers. They represent the lived experiences of billions of women. They reflect a reality in which women are constantly asked to carry more, endure more, and receive less.

And yet, we rise.

We Need More Than Representation—We Need Regeneration

Representation matters. Seeing women in positions of power can be life-changing for the next generation. But representation alone is not the endgame. True empowerment requires systemic change, deep healing, and the regeneration of outdated structures.

This is why I am so inspired by the new initiative launched by Karen and Lucy Barkas: Wise Women Lead.

This isn’t just another leadership course. It is a sanctuary for transformation—a place where women are invited to reconnect with their inner wisdom, reclaim their voice, and rise in leadership without sacrificing their well-being or authenticity.

Introducing Wise Women Lead: A Sanctuary for Deep Feminine Power

Wise Women Lead is a leadership development program rooted in compassion, clarity, and courage. It has been created in direct response to the urgent need for spaces where women can:

Develop resilience in the face of burnout and overwhelm

Cultivate confidence without adopting traditionally masculine leadership traits

Strengthen their voice and assertiveness in rooms where their presence is still questioned

Share, heal, and grow in community with other women

Karen and Lucy bring decades of combined experience in leadership, coaching, and transformation. Their offering is uniquely designed to meet women where they are, and to help them rise through gentle yet powerful frameworks that honour the whole person—not just their title or output.

Say it Sister Podcast

The Science of Support: Why Safe, Empowering Spaces Work

Research consistently shows that women thrive in psychologically safe environments. A Harvard Business Review study found that teams with greater psychological safety had:

Better problem-solving outcomes

Higher engagement and retention rates

Greater collaboration and innovation

Moreover, support networks significantly reduce the risk of burnout. A Stanford study found that employees with strong workplace communities were 2.4 times more likely to stay in their roles and 3.5 times more likely to feel empowered in decision-making.

When we create environments where women feel seen, heard, and valued, we don’t just empower individuals—we elevate entire ecosystems.

A Culture Shift Is Calling: What True Support Looks Like

True support means examining how we show up, both as leaders and as partners. It means asking ourselves:

Do I listen deeply to the women around me?

Am I creating or upholding spaces that honour feminine energy and expression?

Do I ensure women are equally compensated, acknowledged, and celebrated?

Am I funding, backing, or mentoring women-led initiatives?

Do I actively call out bias, exclusion, and harm?

Support is not passive. It’s not applause from the sidelines. It is action in the trenches.

Here’s what it looks like:

Back women. Hire, fund, and champion them.

Listen to women. Believe their experiences without defensiveness.

Promote women. Advocate for their leadership.

Pay women equally. End the silent tax on gender.

Create empowering programs. Like Wise Women Lead, which directly answers this call.

Build safe spaces. Where vulnerability, vision, and wisdom can co-exist.

Leadership Redefined: From Extraction to Empowerment

The world is hungry for a new kind of leadership. One that does not extract, dominate, or burn out. We are being called to lead from integration rather than fragmentation, from wisdom rather than ego, from compassion rather than control.

Feminine leadership doesn’t mean only women lead. It means all leaders embrace qualities like intuition, empathy, collaboration, and care. These are not "soft" skills. They are survival strategies for a planet in crisis.

Wise Women Lead is answering this call by nurturing leaders who are not just capable, but whole. Women who lead from their centre. Women who transform systems, not just survive within them.

A Personal Invitation

To all those who employ, work with, partner with, or sell to women: now is your time. Not to sit back and observe, but to act. The tides are shifting, and your stance matters.

Karen and Lucy will be calling on us soon for support, to share, uplift, and stand alongside this new wave of feminine leadership.

I will be supporting them wholeheartedly.

Because I know that when wise women rise, we all rise.

Follow the journey of Wise Women Lead and more to remain inspired, follow Karen here.

Get this post to someone you care about. Share

#Leadership #WomenEmpowerment #WiseWomenLead #FeminineLeadership #SupportWomen #InclusiveLeadership #TogetherWeRise