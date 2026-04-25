Together We Rise ~ Neal Ludevig

There is a quiet assumption that storytelling is something we do after the fact. That first we live, and then we reflect. That first we experience, and then we narrate. But in reality, the two are inseparable. The stories we tell are not just reflections of our lives. They are part of how our lives take shape. They influence what we notice, what we remember, and ultimately what we become.

In conversation with Neal Ludevig, what emerges is not simply a discussion about storytelling as a craft, but storytelling as a way of being. A way of moving through the world with awareness, curiosity, and a willingness to continuously examine one’s own position within it. There is no sense of finality in this process. No sense of having arrived. Instead, there is a kind of ongoing openness, an understanding that whatever clarity has been reached is provisional, and that the work of understanding is never complete.

He describes himself as a perpetual student, someone who is constantly becoming aware of what he does not yet know. This is not framed as a limitation, but as a necessary condition for growth. In a culture that often rewards certainty and performance, there is something quietly radical about choosing to remain in a state of inquiry. It shifts the focus from presenting answers to asking better questions, and in doing so, it changes the nature of the work itself.

What becomes increasingly clear is that this orientation is not developed in isolation. It is shaped by the people one keeps close. Neal speaks about surrounding himself with individuals who are themselves reflective, inquisitive, and engaged in their own processes of understanding. The effect of this is subtle but powerful. When those around you are thinking deeply about their lives, it becomes almost impossible not to do the same. Reflection becomes contagious. Awareness becomes a shared standard rather than an individual pursuit.

“The more honest a story becomes, the less it belongs to one person and the more it belongs to everyone.”

From here, the conversation moves naturally into the realm of creative work, and in particular, the relationship between personal experience and collective impact. There is a common belief that in order for a story to resonate widely, it must be generalised, simplified, made accessible to as many people as possible. But what Neal articulates is something that runs counter to this assumption. The more specific and personal a story becomes, the more universally it is able to connect. What might initially appear narrow reveals itself to be expansive, precisely because it is rooted in something real.

This has significant implications for anyone working in creative fields, particularly those who feel the pressure to produce work that is immediately impactful or widely recognised. It suggests that impact does not come from abstraction, but from honesty. From a willingness to engage fully with one’s own experience, rather than attempting to represent something broader from a distance. In this sense, storytelling becomes less about reaching outward and more about going inward, trusting that what is found there will resonate beyond the individual.

At the same time, this inward movement is not without complexity. The conversation touches on the often unspoken relationship between creativity and mental health, particularly within artistic communities. There is a long-standing narrative that associates artistic expression with struggle, and while there is some truth in the idea that art can emerge from difficulty, there is also a danger in romanticising that difficulty. What is often overlooked is the extent to which many artists are navigating significant emotional and psychological challenges without adequate support or understanding.

The tension becomes even more pronounced when creative work is situated within commercial systems. When the ability to create is tied to financial survival, the stakes change. The same emotional depth that fuels artistic expression can also become a point of vulnerability, particularly in environments that are not designed to support it. This creates a complex dynamic in which artists are both sustained and strained by the very process that defines their work.

“You don’t need to carry the weight of the world to make a difference—start with the people close enough to hear you.”

It is in this context that Neal introduces a simple but clarifying framework for thinking about impact. Rather than attempting to do everything at once, he considers whether a project achieves one of three things: raising awareness, contributing to systemic change, or creating a meaningful impact on a personal level. This framework does not prescribe what a project should be, but it offers a way of orienting intention. It allows for focus, and perhaps more importantly, it allows for sufficiency. Not every piece of work needs to operate at every level.

This idea becomes particularly relevant when the conversation turns to the question of scale. There is a tendency to equate impact with reach, to assume that the value of a story is determined by how many people it touches. But Neal offers a different perspective, one that places emphasis on proximity rather than magnitude. The people immediately around us, the communities we are part of, the relationships we are invested in, these become the primary sites of meaningful change. Attempting to hold the entirety of humanity in view can quickly become overwhelming. Focusing on what is close makes the work both more tangible and more sustainable.

From this perspective, the idea of “rising together” takes on a different meaning. It is not about orchestrating a global movement or achieving a singular vision. It is about creating spaces where people can come together authentically, share their experiences, and support one another in the process of understanding and growth. It is about recognising that connection does not require uniformity, and that difference can be a source of richness rather than division.

“Storytelling isn’t about reaching more people. It’s about reaching people more truthfully.”

What remains at the centre of all of this is a belief in the enduring power of stories. Not as static objects, but as living processes that continue to evolve as they are told and retold. Stories shape how we see ourselves and each other. They influence what we consider possible. And over time, they have the capacity to shift the structures within which we live.

Perhaps the most grounding realisation is also the simplest. That it is not necessary to carry the weight of the entire world in order to contribute to it. That meaningful change can begin with something as immediate as a conversation, a shared experience, or a story told with honesty. And that from these small beginnings, something larger can emerge, not through force, but through continuity.

In this sense, storytelling is not just an act of expression. It is an act of participation. A way of engaging with the world as it is, while also contributing to what it might become.

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Neal Ludevig is a filmmaker, producer, and creative entrepreneur working at the intersection of storytelling, culture, and social impact. With a background spanning music, film, and community-led initiatives, his work centres on how stories can both reflect and reshape the systems we live within.

His journey began in the world of music, working closely with acclaimed artists before co-founding the Harlem Arts Festival, a community-driven platform designed to bring world-class talent back into local cultural spaces. This experience laid the foundation for his evolution into a producer and curator of stories that prioritise both artistic integrity and social relevance.

Through his company Moon 31 and creative studio Snarky Elephant, Neal develops projects that aim to raise awareness, create meaningful dialogue, and support systemic change through narrative. His work has been featured in outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and NPR, and includes contributions to major cultural moments such as the 50th anniversary of Black Woodstock, which led to the acclaimed Summer of Soul documentary.

At the core of Neal’s philosophy is a belief in the power of deeply personal storytelling. The more honest and specific a story becomes, the more universally it resonates. His work often explores themes of identity, mental health, creativity, and the unseen realities behind artistic life, particularly within the creator economy.

Alongside his production work, Neal hosts the podcast Leave Looking Up, where he engages in thoughtful conversations with artists, activists, and cultural leaders, exploring how individual journeys intersect with broader societal change.

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