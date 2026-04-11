Together We Rise ~ Radhika Das

I met Radhika Das on my birthday in 2024. My personal trainer Bhishma had been quietly nudging me towards his kirtan for weeks. I finally went - not knowing what to expect and within minutes I was crying, and then laughing, and then something else entirely. Something I hadn’t felt in a long time. That’s where this conversation begins (thank you Bhishma).

“Hindu Karaoke” and the Playlist of the Soul

Let’s be honest: if you’ve never been to a kirtan, it looks strange from the outside. Radhika is the first to admit this.

“You might walk past the window and think - what is going on in this room? And even when you sit in one, you’ll look left and right pensively and think, why are these people swaying, eyes closed, some of them dancing, some of them crying? It’s a bewildering experience if you haven’t been held by the hand safely in that space.”

He calls it - affectionately “Hindu karaoke”. And then he explains why that framing, however funny, misses something essential.

We have a song for everything. For heartbreak. For the gym. For road trips and bad days and falling in love. Everyone’s got playlists for every emotional state.

But what about the playlist for the soul?

That’s the question bhakti yoga, the yoga of devotion is designed to answer. Not through physical postures or breathwork alone, but through sound. Specifically, through the ancient technology of mantra: sound vibrations that, Radhika argues, don’t just affect our mood or our nervous system, but reach something deeper. The self beneath the self.

“In the same way that we understand that frequencies and sound affect our body and our mental well-being - they also affect the soul. The sound vibration of mantras, ancient sound vibrations they can affect the soul as well.”

This isn’t woo. This is the fundamental insight of bhakti yoga: that consciousness can be elevated through what we hear, not just what we think.

You Are Not This Body (And Neither Is Anyone Else)

The philosophical centre of what Radhika teaches is deceptively simple, and yet if you really sit with it, quietly revolutionary.

We are not our bodies. We are spiritual beings having a material experience. And the moment that lands not as a concept but as a felt reality everything changes.

“It’s like putting spiritual goggles on. You see everyone with completely different eyes. You see the world from what it was before as something that’s spiritual. And what do I mean by spiritual? I don’t mean something woo. I mean: beyond the material. Beyond matter, there is an essence behind every living thing.”

When you see other people as souls on a journey rather than bodies competing for resources the logic of discrimination, of war, of cruelty to animals, begins to unravel. Not because of ideology. Because of perception.

This is the civilisational promise buried in bhakti: change what people see, and you change how they act.

The Bird in the Cage

One of the most striking images from our conversation was this: the human body as a cage, and within it a bird. Awaiting your attention.

Radhika isn’t asking anyone to flee the cage. He’s not asking you to shave your head, move to an ashram, or renounce your career. Quite the opposite.

“You can be a spiritualist in suit and tie. You can be a spiritualist with a beard or with no hair. You can be a spiritualist as a man, a woman, a transgender person, someone who doesn’t even understand their bodily form because it’s all about consciousness. It’s all about awareness.”

The mind, he points out, is extraordinary in its paradoxes. It can make you feel free even when everything around you is closing in. It can make you feel trapped even when you are, objectively, free. Someone unlimitedly wealthy can still be imprisoned by the belief that something is wrong. Someone in a literal prison can touch something beyond their walls.

“If we can free our mind, free our consciousness through the medium of mantra by hearing sound vibration that elevates our consciousness, we can be free, even though we may have everything else around us not looking very free.”

I found myself thinking about the work I want to do in actual prisons one day: helping people understand that the imprisonment society calls punishment is, in a philosophical sense, the condition we all share. We are all, in some form, working out how to let that bird breathe.

The Pain of Regret Is Unbearable

Here is where Radhika stops being a teacher and becomes simply, unmistakeably, human.

“Too often we find that the pain of discipline is uncomfortable. To commit to a path, to commit to a practice, it’s uncomfortable. But the pain of regret, of not having experienced deep spiritual realization that pain, I would say, is unbearable.”

He admits something rare for someone in his position: most mornings, he wakes up a complete atheist and has to start again. There are kirtans where everyone else is “jumping off the walls, high on mantra,” and he’s sitting in sober silence, still yearning for connection, still not receiving what he came for.

And yet he shows up. Because the alternative, a life half-lived, a soul left unattended - costs more in the end.

This landed hard for me, because at Burning Man some years ago, I came across an exhibit that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since. It was a wall covered in chalk, with a simple prompt at the top:

Before I die, I want to…

And then hundreds of responses, in hundreds of different handwritings. I stood there and cried reading them.

Before I die, I want to tell my dad that I love him.

Something about standing in front of that wall, pens in hand, made people realise perhaps for the first time that tomorrow is not guaranteed.

That wall was a wall of regrets. Not of things that had happened. Of things that hadn’t.

86,400 Seconds

Radhika tells a story drawn from the Vedas, a dialogue between Yudhishthir Maharaj, a great king, and the son of Yama (the God of death). And the question Yama puts to the king:

What is the most amazing thing in the world?

The king’s answer: that we see death happening all around us every single day, and we never, not once, believe it is coming for us.

Radhika translates this into something gloriously concrete.

“If I were to give you 86,400 pounds from my account to yours, you’d come up with all sorts of plans, invest it, spend it on something nice, buy your parents something. And if I were to change the units from pounds to seconds, 86,400 is the amount of seconds we get in one day.”

JFK didn’t know. Michael Jackson didn’t know. Elvis didn’t know.

And yet we still make plans as if we do.

The point isn’t to live in anxiety about death. It’s to understand what the theologians and the palliative care nurses and the Burning Man artists all seem to arrive at independently: that the un-lived life, the unexpressed love, the unexamined soul these are the real losses.

In palliative care wards, when people are asked what they wish they had done differently, the answer is not “worked more” or “achieved more.” It is almost always a variation of the same sentence:

I just didn’t love enough.

All Roads Lead Here

The genius of bhakti yoga, as Radhika presents it, is that it doesn’t demand you accept any particular theology. Krishna, Allah, Jehovah, these are, he suggests, different names reaching for the same Supreme. And if you’re not reaching for divinity at all — if you’re simply looking for deeper self-awareness that is equally worthy.

“Just by acknowledging one another more lovingly maybe that’s the essence of the book. And how one can become of service in that mission. Without judging others for not having the same path.”

There’s a humility in this that I find more persuasive than any evangelism. Radhika isn’t selling a product. He’s sharing something that’s still working on him, still changing him, still catching him off guard on Tuesday mornings when he’d rather stay in bed.

After 90 countries, after years of walking many different paths and picking up, as I described it to him random bits and bobs from everywhere, I find that this conversation felt like a form of integration. Not a new destination, but a coherent centre.

All roads, it turns out, tend to lead somewhere similar.

The Highest Vision

I asked Radhika: what is your highest vision for humanity?

He paused, and then said something I haven’t stopped thinking about.

“I think I’ll probably give a different answer every time I hear that question. My highest vision for humanity right now is that we see each other on the spiritual platform. That we see each other not as bodies traversing the earth, trying to grab with greed but as loving servitors of the same Supreme. If I can just see that every single person is a spiritual being they may not be fully realised of that, and that’s cool, I’ll love them for that then I know I’ll mess up. I’ll get angry when someone cuts me up on the road and maybe swear at them. That’s fine too. But if I can, more often than not even just once a day see people for their spiritual essence... that’s my greatest vision.”

Not perfection. Not some utopian reckoning. Just: once a day, see the soul in the person in front of you.

It strikes me as the most practical revolutionary act I’ve heard described in a long time.

There Is a Frequency Out There for You

I want to close with the line that stopped the conversation in its tracks, the one that Radhika said almost in passing, and that I immediately declared quotable:

There is a frequency out there for you.

Maybe it’s mantra. Maybe it’s music. Maybe it’s silence, or movement, or prayer in whatever language resonates. Maybe it’s the first kirtan you stumble into on a birthday, not knowing what to expect, and finding yourself crying and laughing at the same time.

The point is that the soul is not unreachable. It is simply awaiting your attention.

And perhaps, in attending to it, in allowing ourselves to be elevated, even slightly, even once a day,kirtan we begin the work that this moment in history is actually asking of us.

Not just rising individually.

Together.

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If something in this conversation moved you, share it with someone who needs to hear it. And if you’re not quite ready to be a free bird yet - that’s okay. Just add a little more conscious sound to your day. Start there.

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Radhika Das is a global kirtan artist, bhakti yoga teacher, and author based in the UK. You can find his book on mantra meditation, his kirtan course (including harmonium, mridanga, kartals, and philosophy), and his live events - including Fridays at Om Nom - at radhikadas.com.

Together We Rise is hosted by Dr. Tia Kansara in partnership with Replenish Earth. New episodes explore the intersections of consciousness, systems thinking, and collective transformation.