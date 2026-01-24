There is a moment on the spiritual path when the question of authority collapses into a much deeper inquiry: if the aim is union, why the insistence on titles at all?

This question sits at the heart of contemporary debates around gurus, lineage, legitimacy, and spiritual power. It is not a trivial question, nor is it an attack on tradition. It is a discerning inquiry into whether naming power clarifies the path or obscures it.

The title “guru” originates from a precise and meaningful etymology. Gu signifies darkness. Ru signifies remover. A guru, in its original sense, is not an elevated identity but a function: one who dispels ignorance. The term was never intended as a badge of status, nor as a social rank to be defended, competed over, or inherited as a form of spiritual property. In the classical understanding, the guru is not someone who claims authority but someone whose presence dissolves the need for it.

This is why the modern spectacle of gurus disputing legitimacy, asserting hierarchy, or fighting for recognition feels profoundly dissonant. A path that requires defence through dominance is no longer a path of liberation. If the ego is still negotiating territory, titles, and supremacy, then illumination has not yet reached the place from which those negotiations arise.

This dissonance becomes even more pronounced when viewed through the lens of feminine divinity and embodied spirituality. In India, to be called Mata Ji is not a casual honorific. Mother is the highest recognition of creative power. The mother is not elevated because she claims authority, but because life itself flows through her. She does not need validation. Without her, nothing exists.

To instinctively recoil from such a title is not false humility. It is an intuitive recognition that divinity cannot be worn as an identity without distortion. To be named Mother is to be placed at the axis of creation, dissolution, and compassion. That is not something one becomes by designation. It is something that unfolds naturally, or not at all.

This discomfort also reveals something deeper about how power has been restructured through history. Pre-colonial Indic cultures were not organised around the rigid gender binaries and moral anxieties that later became normalised. Archaeological, artistic, and textual evidence shows a civilisation oriented toward balance, ecology, sensuality, and cosmological harmony. Clothing itself was symbolic rather than modest in the colonial sense. The sari, with its flowing pleats, mirrored energetic systems and bodily movement. The female form was not hidden because it was not yet criminalised.

The imposition of Victorian morality, Christian sexual ethics, and imperial governance fundamentally altered this relationship to the body, gender, and power. Patriarchy in its modern, bureaucratic, moralising form did not arise organically from Indic philosophy. It was imported, enforced, and then internalised.

It is within this fractured inheritance that contemporary feminism enters the scene. Feminism, as a Western political response to Western oppression, has achieved necessary and meaningful reforms. Education, legal rights, bodily autonomy, and freedom of expression matter. Gratitude for these gains does not require allegiance to the ideology as a total worldview.

The difficulty arises when feminism itself becomes another binding identity, another reduction of the human being to a role, a grievance, or a category. Liberation that replaces one constraint with another is not liberation. To honour femininity does not require rejecting masculinity. To respect natural roles does not require being imprisoned by them. And to acknowledge difference does not negate equality.

At the deepest level of spiritual inquiry, even gender dissolves. The spirit is not male or female. It is not Indian or European. It is not professional, racial, political, or ideological. It is awareness itself, moving through form for a time.

From this perspective, the scramble for spiritual titles becomes unintelligible. What is being defended, exactly? If one is truly oriented toward God, toward truth, toward the dissolution of ego, then recognition is irrelevant. Transmission does not require a name. Presence does not require a certificate. Authority that needs to be asserted is already fractured.

This is why the sight of spiritual leaders debating who has the right to be a guru signals a profound misunderstanding of the path. A realised teacher does not campaign for legitimacy. They do not compete for disciples. They do not measure themselves against others. They simply serve, and those who are meant to learn find their way without coercion.

In this sense, the most honest spiritual posture today may be a refusal of titles altogether. Not as rebellion, but as clarity. Not as denial of lineage, but as fidelity to its original spirit.

The path is not about becoming something. It is about unbinding from everything we were told we had to be.

And perhaps that is the quiet scandal of real spirituality: it cannot be owned, ranked, gendered, or crowned. It can only be lived.

