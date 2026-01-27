Together We Rise ~ Scott Tips

In this powerful episode of Together We Rise, I had the immense honour of interviewing Scott Tips, President of the National Health Federation, the only consumer advocacy INGO with a voice at Codex Alimentarius meetings. We caught up in Seoul, South Korea, during the 55th Codex Committee on Food Additives, where the future of global food standards is being debated in real time.

🌍 Who is Scott Tips?

Scott is more than an attorney and a global health advocate, he’s a torchbearer for freedom. With decades of service at NHF, he has been at the frontlines defending your right to nutritional freedom, medical choice, and clean, safe food.

🧬 What is Codex Alimentarius?

Codex is the global food code, established to protect consumers and enable fair food trade. But over time, the balance has shifted towards industry, often sidelining public interest. That’s where NHF steps in, speaking up for consumers like you and me.

Interview Highlights

Scott’s Journey : From graduating law school to becoming one of the first Food and Drug attorneys west of the Mississippi, and eventually leading NHF.

NHF’s Origins : Founded in response to the tragic suppression of alternative cancer treatment, NHF was born to defend health freedom.

Fighting Dangerous Additives : NHF’s historic win in removing 75% of aluminium-based food additives stands as a monumental victory.

Aspartame & Additive Risks : At Codex 2025, NHF continues to challenge unsafe proposals, including controversial additives like aspartame.

Grassroots Impact : A public outcry in Australia, triggered by an NHF article, led to national-level policy scrutiny, proof that citizen voices matter.

Persistence Pays Off : After years of defeat, NHF’s resistance led to halting efforts to dumb down global vitamin/mineral levels, a landmark achievement.

Call to Action: NHF thrives on support members, donations, and advocacy efforts fuel their mission at Codex and beyond

NHF’s Wins (2008–2018) You Should Know About:

Removed 75% of aluminium food additives from global standards

Stopped Codex’s attempts to reduce the permissible levels of many vitamins and minerals

Fought GMO labelling suppression

Defended natural health products from over-regulation

Led Codex resistance to melamine in infant formula

Pioneered medical freedom amendments

Educated and mobilised thousands globally on Codex threats

📜 Full list of NHF accomplishments (2008–2018)

A Message to the Next Generation

Scott reminds us: Be persistently vocal. Never give up. Even if you’re told “it’s a waste of time,” keep going. Your voice matters. Your persistence changes policy.

